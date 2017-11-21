Iris Amsel was returning home from a road trip with her brother to Alberta on July 3, 2015 when she turned on her car radio and heard some startling news.

"I heard there was a bombing and that Maria Mitousis was severely injured," Iris, ex-wife of accused mail bomber Guido Amsel told court Tuesday.

Iris immediately phoned her boyfriend and business associate James Block in Winnipeg.

"I said 'Do you realize this is my lawyer?'" she testified.

Guido Amsel, 51, is on trial, charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives offences in connection with three mail bombs delivered to Iris Amsel and two law firms in July 2015 and a December 2013 explosion outside Iris Amsel's RM of St. Clements home.

Iris said she was still enroute home when Block sent her a picture of a package addressed to her and delivered to Block's Washington Avenue autobody garage.

"We decided not to touch this letter … We wanted to make sure this wasn't something that would potentially harm us." - Iris Amsel

Iris said she believed the handwriting on the package "seemed similar" to Guido Amsel's.

Iris said when she and her brother arrived home they inspected the house "to make sure everything was as we left it."

Iris said she found some papers with Guido's handwriting and compared them to the picture of the package.

"I thought many of the letters were similar to the samples I had," she said.

Iris and Block met at the autobody garage the next morning to look at the package.

"We decided not to touch this letter," Iris said. "We knew the return address did not exist. We wanted to make sure this wasn't something that would potentially harm us."

Iris said she reported the suspicious package to police. Court has heard police detonated the package later that day.