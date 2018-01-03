As protests in Iran wind into their sixth day, former Iranians living in Winnipeg say they're having trouble getting raw information about what's happening on the ground.

Farhad Sultanpour, who escaped Iran to Canada in 1986, says human rights have eroded severely in his homeland over the past several years.

"Iran has become a virtual prison for citizens," said Sultanpour, a former president of the Kurdish Association of Manitoba. "And the regime and the Revolutionary Guards are basically prison guards and the citizens are the prisoners.

"So this whole unrest is the accumulation of unemployment, inequality, unemployment, corruption.… It's a combination of all these things that is coming to a boiling point."

The protests, the largest seen in Iran since its disputed 2009 presidential election, began on Dec. 28 in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city. While initially focusing on Iran's flagging economy and rising food prices, they've morphed into demands for wholesale change in Iran's theocratic government.

State TV reported Wednesday that pro-government counter-demonstrations took place in dozens of cities and towns.

Allan Wise, a former political refugee from Iran, said it's been difficult to get information about what's happening in the country and the people he talks to there are worried about saying too much.

"The communication back and forth has been very limited," said Wise, an independent researcher on Middle East, North Africa, Central and West Asia politics who has taught at both the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba.

"I talk to my mother often, she lives there," he said.

"I've talked to a friend in the city of Mashhad and she was not comfortable divulging much. No one was aware of what the source of the unrest has been, really, aside from what they hear from the state media. And my mother is kind of … echoing the same sentiment."

Sultanpour echoed Wise's statements.

"Mostly we can't really talk over the phone because they censor the phones and social media lines, so technically we don't talk over the phone. Even if you ask them, they will answer very passively. so you've got to … go to the social media and what news is coming indirectly out. [We] can't get the news directly out of Iran through [citizens living there]. It's very dangerous for them."

While the protests are the largest the country has seen in nearly a decade, the marked difference is that it is spread throughout the country, rather than in just the capital cities, said Sultanpour.

"This time, it seems that people are coming on the streets everywhere. According to the last news that I read, this unrest has spread to 35 towns and cities. So it becomes kind of a national uprising."

Iranians chant slogans as they march in support of the government near the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran on Saturday. Tens of thousands of regime supporters marched in cities across Iran in a show of strength for the regime after two days of angry protests directed against the country's religious rulers. (Hamed Melekpour/AFP/Getty Images)

While people in Winnipeg are cautiously optimistic, Sultanpour said, they worry about the lack of leadership behind the protests.

"There's no certain political parties that [are] organizing it and this worries us.

"From our experience, from the last four decades, is that if there's not going to be a true organization through different political parties in Iran and the regime is going to basically squash the protesters, hundreds of thousands of them will be vanished, tortured and executed and they're going to call them, as always, enemies of God."

Once protestors are labelled enemies of God, they are more likely to be executed, Sultanpour said.

Since the revolution in 1979, those in government have been wildly successful at crushing the opposition, said Wise. As a result, forming a cohesive opposition to the regime is difficult.

"So the current government in Iran has managed to really put down opposition, assassinate leaders of opposition, and disintegrate opposition groups both inside and outside of Iran."

But Wise said there's still hope, especially as social movements grow.

"This is just the beginning," said Sultanpour. "It's the long way to go yet."