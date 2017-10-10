The Bombers may be known for being blue, but on Tuesday night, the Winnipeg team's field will turn purple to send a message about mental health and bullying.

Investors Group Field will be lit in purple, the colour of mental health awareness, for World Mental Health Day.

"We hope that this small act helps to continue a growing conversation about mental health in our community," president and CEO Wade Miller said in a news release.

It's the third year the field will turn purple, joining other landmarks around the world.

The move is also part of the Amanda Todd Legacy Project's Light Up Purple initiative. Todd, a 15-year-old British Columbia girl, killed herself in 2012 after being bullied online.

The initiative's goal is to send a message of inclusivity and respectful relationships, the Bombers news release said.

Light Up Purple "builds on the theme of inclusivity and respectful relationships" that the team supports through its Bombers Tackle Bullying program and the Samantha Mason Foundation, named for a Winnipeg girl who was also a victim of bullying, the news release said.