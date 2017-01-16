A decline in investments is forecasted for Manitoba small businesses even though there is a renewed confidence in the economy, according to a new study.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) study released Monday says that Manitoba and Saskatchewan are still bearing the brunt of the drop in resource prices.

That has lead to a 17.5 per cent drop in small business investment intentions for 2017 compared to 2016, the study said.

"It seems that although they believe that they are going to have higher revenue for next year and they are quite confident in the economy, they are still waiting to see if the economy is going to grow before they are ready to invest more," said Pierre Cléroux, BDC's chief economist.

Seventy-three per cent of business owners in the Prairies expect their revenues to grow over the next year compared to only 48 per cent last year, the study said.

However, for the about 35,600 small and mid-sized businesses in Manitoba there are still barriers.

"When we asked them what is the number one obstacle for investing or investing more, cash flow came as the number one reason for businesses in Manitoba," Cléroux said.

"So as the economy improves this year, I think we will see investment coming back. It's just a question of time before we see more investment in Manitoba."

'Most diversified economy in the country'

Overall in Canada business owners are showing more confidence in the economy compared to last year and businesses in the technology industry are leading in terms of investment intentions, the study said.

Canadian small and mid-sized businesses planned to invest $96.6 billion in 2017, up 1.6 per cent from 2016.

Manitoba business owners have a renewed confidence in the economy, says BDC chief economist Pierre Cleroux. (LinkedIn)

While investment intentions were up across the country, they declined in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the territories, the study said.

Cléroux said he is still optimistic about Manitoba's future growth.

"Actually the Manitoba economy is the most diversified economy in the country," he said.

"So the great quality of your economy is the fact that you have a strong manufacturing sector, you have tourism, you have a strong tech sector, you have the services as well and you have a bit of oil and a bit of agriculture."

Small or mid-sized enterprises make up about 99.8 per cent of businesses in Canada and according to BDC they employ close to 90 per cent of the private sector labour force.

Cléroux said to push investment, the government should ensure confidence in the provincial economy. He added the Progressive Conservative government's goal to curb spending and cut the deficit isn't necessarily going to send a bad message about the economy.

"Traditionally businesses are a bit more conservative and they like when governments have a balanced budget so that could send a good signal," he said.

The study involved a telephone survey, conducted between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, 2016, of 3,988 executives of businesses with one to 499 employees. The maximum sampling error for all respondents is 1.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.