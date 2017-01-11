The IIU is investigating after a suspect sustained a fractured eye socket during his arrest Monday. (CBC)

An independent review is underway after a struggle with an officer left a suspect with a fractured eye socket following a police chase.

The chase stemmed from a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Monday near Chancellor Drive and Pembina Highway, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

Police told the IIU that the driver of a Ford pickup truck rammed through a police cruiser that was blocking traffic at the stop and sped off. The driver eventually got the truck stuck in a snow-covered field.

Police arrived and officers approached the vehicle on foot. The driver struggled with an officer during the arrest and ended up with a fractured eye socket, the IIU news release states.

Anyone who witnessed or filmed what happened is asked to contact IIU investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, including those that result in serious injuries.