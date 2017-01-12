Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit plans to release findings this morning from a probe into a police-involved shooting north of Winnipeg that killed a man more than a year ago.

A 44-year-old father of four died after the shooting near the Highway 59 and Kirkness Road intersection on Sept. 20, 2015.

Before his death, police received a call from a concerned family member who reported the man was driving a white van. Officers found the man in Transcona and followed his vehicle.

"[Officers] conducted a stop of that vehicle and then dealt with the occupant," Zane Tessler, director of the Independent Investigation Unit, said at the time. "Moments later officers were required to use their service weapons and discharge their firearms.… [I] can't confirm whether or not the driver of the van did have a weapon on his person."

Investigators put down evidence markers at the scene of the shooting in September 2015. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Ron MacDonald, director of the Serious Incident Response Team in Nova Scotia, oversaw the independent investigation. The IIU is expected to release his findings in a report at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty police officers in Manitoba.