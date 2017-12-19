The long-awaited Inuit Art Centre funding announcement byManitoba's provincial government was finally made on Tuesday — but it's $5 million short of what was originally promised.

In November 2015, the then-NDP government committed $15 million toward the construction of the centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, but the NDP was swept out of office five months later by the Progressive Conservative Party.

Newly minted Premier Brian Pallister then placed most of the NDP's funding commitments under review.

On Tuesday, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox announced $10 million would be contributed over five years.

The federal government has already offered $15 million while the City of Winnipeg is providing $5 million.

"This is a milestone moment, with all three levels of government on board, along with donors, stakeholders and supporters," said WAG director Stephen Borys, who didn't talk about the $5-million shortfall but did say the WAG will seek more donations.

"This collection belongs to all Manitobans and we're grateful to the province, a steadfast and invested partner. While we continue to fundraise, today brings the Inuit Art Centre closer to reality."

Winnipeg Art Gallery director Stephen Borys talks Tuesday about the provincial funding announcement. (CBC)

The WAG holds the world's largest public collection of Inuit art — more than 13,000 pieces — which is to be put on display in the upcoming $60-million Inuit Art Centre.

The 40,000-square-foot centre will be built at the corner of Osborne Street and St. Mary Avenue and connected to the WAG by bridges on all levels.

Path to reconciliation

Borys said the centre — which will also house the WAG Studio art classes — will "enhance education, create jobs and training opportunities, boost tourism, and further highlight Manitoba as an international cultural destination."

He also said it will offer "a path to dialogue and understanding" as Canada and Manitoba continue to work toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.

"It will be a platform for Inuit, who use art as a voice and language to celebrate their stories with the world, for generations to come," Borys said.