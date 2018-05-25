Pallister government makes good on NDP's $15M promise for WAG's Inuit Art Centre
Additional $5M pledged as Winnipeg Art Gallery breaks ground on world's largest Inuit art collection
The provincial government has upped its contribution to the Inuit Art Centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.
Premier Brian Pallister spoke at a goundbreaking ceremony for the new art centre at the WAG Friday morning.
He announced the province will provide up to another $5 million for the centre on top of the $10 million his government pledged last December.
The previous NDP government had promised $15 million for the art centre, but the Progressive Conservative government ordered a value-for-money audit on pledged but undistributed funding for cultural projects after winning the 2016 election.
The contribution will leverage donations from companies and private citizens.
The province will give $1 for every $2 raised in the private sector, up to $5 million.
The $65-million Art Centre will hold the largest collection of Inuit art in the world.
The federal government is also contributing $15 million.