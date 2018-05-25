Skip to Main Content
Pallister government makes good on NDP's $15M promise for WAG's Inuit Art Centre

The provincial government has upped its contribution to the Inuit Art Centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Additional $5M pledged as Winnipeg Art Gallery breaks ground on world's largest Inuit art collection

Brian Pallister's government had previously promised a $10-million contribution for the WAG's new Inuit Art Centre. He promised an additional contribution of up to $5 million on Friday. (Twitter/Brian Pallister)

Premier Brian Pallister spoke at a goundbreaking ceremony for the new art centre at the WAG Friday morning. 

He announced the province will provide up to another $5 million for the centre on top of the $10 million his government pledged last December. 

The previous NDP government had promised $15 million for the art centre, but the Progressive Conservative government ordered a value-for-money audit on pledged but undistributed funding for cultural projects after winning the 2016 election.

The contribution will leverage donations from companies and private citizens.

The province will give $1 for every $2 raised in the private sector, up to $5 million.

The $65-million centre will house the largest collection of Inuit art in the world. (Submitted/WAG)

The $65-million Art Centre will hold the largest collection of Inuit art in the world.

The federal government is also contributing $15 million.

