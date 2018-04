Video

Into the night in search of elusive Manitoba owls

After nearly three decades of sending volunteers into the dark with ears peeled, Manitoba's Nocturnal Owl survey just wrapped another successful spring monitoring back-country Prairie roads and boreal forests for owls.

After nearly three decades of sending volunteers into the dark with ears peeled, Manitoba's Nocturnal Owl survey just wrapped another successful spring monitoring back-country Prairie roads and boreal forests for owls. 3:01

