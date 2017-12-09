Into The Music is coming back into Osborne Village.

The mainstay of the city's local music scene has bought another mainstay of the city's local music scene — Music Trader — and is poised to open a second Into the Music location at the Osborne Village storefront Jan. 2.

Into The Music owner Greg Tonn says Music Trader regulars won't notice many changes other than the name on the sign after the sale is complete because Music Trader's staff is staying put and the store's inventory is part of the sale.

"The biggest asset in this whole acquisition is the staff, who are a really respected bunch of people running things down there," said Tonn, who explains the deal came about after Music Trader's owner approached him in the fall. "He's not retiring because he's losing money, he's retiring because he's retiring — it still is a viable business operation.

"We realized it's probably a better idea to keep this thing open and going because it's not broken and it runs very well."

And the feeling seems to be mutual for the Music Trader staff.

Jay Churko of Music Trader said he's looking forward to joining forces with their one-time record-selling rival.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an important part of Winnipeg's music community," he said in a release Friday. "Into The Music has a rich history in our city and has a reputation for being a knowledgeable resource for music enthusiasts from record collectors to casual listeners alike."

Tonn plans to increase the selection of vinyl, turntables and accessories at the Osborne Village location over time, making its inventory more similar to the Exchange District store's selection.

Movie Village rentals to stay, for now

And for the time being Tonn says he will keep the movie rental collection that's been available at the store since 2012, when Movie Village took up residence after its original location was torn down.

"We'll take a closer look at what's going on on the movie side and, if it plays a bigger, a smaller role, or stays the same, that's yet to be determined," he said. "They'll still be there though for however long it takes for us to decide what direction to take with that."

First opened in a small shop on Corydon Avenue in 1987 this is the first time Into The Music will boast two locations, but it isn't the first time the shop has been located in the Village.

Into The Music could be found at the corner of Wardlaw Avenue and Osborne Street from 1990 to 2003 before moving to its current location at 245 McDermot Ave.

Tonn says it's good to be returning to the neighbourhood.

"We're certainly glad to be back," he said.