Winnipeggers will have fewer music festivals to choose from next summer.

Interstellar Rodeo has saddled up and bid adieu to the city, indicting free concerts in the city for creating an "unexpected challenge" to its bottom line.

"In 2017, we made every effort we could to ramp up (more than double) our talent and production budgets to achieve the growth targets we needed to make the festival viable," Interstellar Rodeo producer Shauna de Cartier posted in a statement on the festival's website.

"And while we're not a company to shy away from competing against other ticketed events, it's not realistic to expect that we would have been able to achieve these targets when contending with the unexpected challenge and impact of two weeks of free, like-minded programming in the same venue right before our own festival."

Shakey Graves performs at Interstellar Rodeo in August 2017. (Interstellar Rodeo/Instagram)

The annual three-day outdoor music event, which brought superstar Beck to Winnipeg in 2017, was established in Edmonton in 2012 by de Cartier. It expanded to Winnipeg in 2015.

"​After three stellar years at our second home at The Forks in Winnipeg, Interstellar Rodeo announces that its time in Winnipeg has come to an end," de Cartier stated in the notice on the website.

"Winnipeg is rich with talented and creative people, and I consider the city to be a hometown for me. I loved every artist we had the honour to present on our stage, and in particular, I consider bringing Beck to Winnipeg to be a career accomplishment."

The Edmonton event will go ahead in 2018 while organizers are "currently researching and exploring other festival opportunities for 2019."