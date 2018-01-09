Nearly 25,000 homes with spotty internet in rural towns and remote Manitoba First Nations may soon unlock speedier connections as part of a joint $83.9-million infrastructure pledge from the Manitoba and federal governments.

The plan will improve high-speed internet access in 112 remote Manitoba communities with help from private service providers, federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains announced Tuesday in Winnipeg.

"Access to high-speed Internet is not a luxury; it's essential," the minister said in a statement.

"High-speed internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of where they live."

Bains said the improvements will help underserved residents stay better connected and be a boon to education and employment in remote parts of the province.

Forty-eight of the communities to receive improvements are First Nations, 21 of which don't have year-round road access, the federal government said in a news release.

The federal government is committing $43.7 million through its previously announced $500-million Connect to Innovate program, along with $3.5 million from Indigenous Services Canada. The bulk of that ($38.5 million) will be used to bring fibre-optic infrastructure to 19,000 homes, while another $5.17 million is earmarked for connecting 4,150 underserved homes that currently have very sparse service.

Manitoba is committing $20 million, and $16.7 million is coming from other contributors, including $1 million each from the Winnipeg Foundation and Wawanesa Mutual Insurance.

Four companies stand to receive more than half of the funding: Clear Sky Communications ($33.5 million), Valley Fibre ($10.3 million), Bell MTS ($2.7 million) and Broadband Communications North ($673,000).

First Nation partnerships

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said the planned upgrades include partnerships with some First Nations that will own, control or operate their local broadband networks. One of those partners is Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

"This is a remarkable day for us and for Manitoba First Nations," Sapotaweyak Chief Nelson Genaille Sapotaweyak, co-chair of First Nations-owned service provider Clear Sky Communications, said in a statement.

"A goal will now become reality: to see enhanced access to high-speed internet and the opportunities and services that come with improved internet services."

Clear Sky will receive $33.5 million to deliver internet connection speeds that are equal to those in southern Manitoba, the federal government said.

That includes a $20-million in-kind contribution from the Manitoba government. As part of the agreement, Clear Sky will tap into Manitoba Hydro's fibre optic cable network.

The promise of more connectivity and broadband networks will also unlock economic and other opportunities for many in the north, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.

"There is enormous potential in northern Manitoba," he said in a statement. "Developing that potential is a priority of our provincial government, and to do that we need the tools to maximize our opportunities.