One quarter of city council left the chamber to avoid a vote over the selection of city hall's new ethics watchdog.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to hire lawyer Sherri Walsh to a two-year term as the city's new integrity commissioner. But four councillors recused themselves from the vote, citing concerns about conflict of interest.

River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow was the first to leave, due to the conflict he disclosed last week: Walsh made a small donation to his re-election campaign in 2014.

Couns. Russ Wyatt (Transcona), Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) also recused themselves because they hired another lawyer with Walsh's firm in the past.

Walsh's​ job involves offering ethical advice to members of city council, investigating allegations on conflict of interest and reporting on real or perceived conflicts. A subcontractor will investigate any issues that arise with Orlikow, she said last week.

It is not immediately clear whether she will be able to investigate Wyatt, Eadie and Schreyer.