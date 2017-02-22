One quarter of city council left the chamber to avoid a vote over the selection of city hall's new ethics watchdog.
Council voted unanimously Wednesday to hire lawyer Sherri Walsh to a two-year term as the city's new integrity commissioner. But four councillors recused themselves from the vote, citing concerns about conflict of interest.
River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow was the first to leave, due to the conflict he disclosed last week: Walsh made a small donation to his re-election campaign in 2014.
Couns. Russ Wyatt (Transcona), Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) also recused themselves because they hired another lawyer with Walsh's firm in the past.
Walsh's job involves offering ethical advice to members of city council, investigating allegations on conflict of interest and reporting on real or perceived conflicts. A subcontractor will investigate any issues that arise with Orlikow, she said last week.
It is not immediately clear whether she will be able to investigate Wyatt, Eadie and Schreyer.