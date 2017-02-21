The lawyer poised to become city hall's new ethics watchdog won't be able to investigate council's property chair because she donated to his campaign.

On Wednesday, city council will vote on a recommendation to appoint human-rights lawyer Sherri Walsh to a two-year term as Winnipeg's first integrity commissioner. The job involves offering ethical advice to members of city council, investigating allegations on conflict of interest and reporting on real or perceived conflicts.

Walsh won't, however, be able to investigate allegations involving council property chair John Orlikow after making a campaign contribution to the River Heights-Fort Garry councillor in 2014.

"My recollection would be it was below $100," Walsh said Friday in an interview.

No record of her donation exists, as the City Clerk's department does not keep track of the identity of campaign donations below $250.

Walsh said in the event an ethical issue arises with Orlikow, a subcontractor selected by the City Clerk's department would handle the investigation. This would not require additional city funds, she added.​

"She can still give me advice. I guess the question is if it would be (an investigation) about me," Orlikow said in an interview.

Sherri Walsh is a lawyer and co-founder of Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP, the largest litigation firm in Winnipeg. (Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP)

The councillor, who recused himself last week from an executive policy committee vote about Walsh's appointment, said he had to be informed she donated to his campaign.

"I don't even know her. I may have seen her at some party with my wife, who's a lawyer. A lot of people donated to my campaign. We're erring on the side of an abundance of caution," Orlikow said.

Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, who chaired a three-councillor committee that evaluated integrity-commissioner candidates, said Walsh disclosed her donation to Orlikow during the selection process.

"Could there be a perceived conflict? I guess, I guess there could be. And I guess there is, so she's just being really, really cautious," Pagtakhan said Monday in an interview.

"I appreciate the attention to the matter. I'm very pleased this has been dealt with in a transparent way," she said.

No mention of conflict in report

Pagtakhan, however, said he could not explain why there is no mention of Walsh's conflict in the report recommending her appointment.

According to that report, Walsh was selected from a field of nine respondents. The co-founder of Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP graduated from the University of Manitoba's law program in 1985 and was called to the bar the following year.

Acoording to her law-firm biography, Walsh served as commission counsel to the Phoenix Sinclair Inquiry, one of the largest public inquiries in Manitoba's history, and chief adjudicator on the Human Rights Code of Manitoba adjudication panel.

She has also worked as director on the board of the University of Winnipeg Foundation and chaired the Winnipeg Harvest board.

In 2016, Walsh received a Nellie Award to recognize her work in constitutional and human rights law, respectful workplace issues and protecting the privacy of sexual-assault victims.

Winnipeg's integrity commissioner will receive a yearly retainer of $25,000, along with a $200 hourly salary and money to hire an associate as well as an articling student.