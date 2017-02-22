City council is poised to approve a call for the province to hold a public inquiry into Winnipeg's real-estate and capital-procurement scandals in spite of disagreements about the way the request is worded.

Most members of council have signalled their intention to vote today in favour of Mayor Brian Bowman's motion asking the province to commit to a formal commission of inquiry that would shed more light upon city real-estate transactions and capital projects that have already inspired a trio of external audits as well as an RCMP investigation into the construction of the city's new police headquarters.

The mayor's broadly worded motion, approved unanimously last week by council's executive policy committee, calls for an inquiry into "any and all matters," including those identified by the fire-paramedic station, real estate and police headquarters audits. The inquiry would also examine business conducted between elected officials, public servants and private businesses, without making any conclusions about civil or criminal liability.

While there is broad support on council for some form of inquiry, several councillors — including Transcona's Russ Wyatt and Mynarski's Ross Eadie — have complained they have not had any input into the motion or have had no opportunity to ask questions about it.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday he's fielded questions about the cost of an inquiry and how it would unfold. He claimed he did reach out to most members of council last week, but asserted it's unusual for councillors to consult their colleagues about their motions.

"I don't think it's actually very complicated. It's a simple question. Do you want to call on the province to commit to calling a public inquiry, yes or no?" Bowman said at city hall.

The mayor told councillors via email that he obtained independent legal advice about the motion from Bob Sokalski, a lawyer with Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson. That firm was co-founded by Sherri Walsh, who is poised to be named the city's new integrity commissioner at a separate vote slated for council today.