Inquest to probe death of 18-year-old killed while escaping custody

Manitoba's chief medical examiner is calling an inquest into the death of an 18-year-old man killed by police while escaping custody on his way to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

William Saunders, who was known as Bill, was shot while being pursued by police on Nov. 14, 2017. Attempts to save his life were not successful.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Provincial law requires an inquest into police-involved shooting deaths. Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Younes's inquest call was made public on Tuesday.

Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean told CBC News last year that Saunders, who was from the neighbouring community of Eriksdale, was arrested after stealing from some video lottery terminals in Lake Manitoba.

While he was being taken to Winnipeg on Nov. 14, he got free and escaped in a police van, prompting an hours-long manhunt.

Irene Saunders, his mother, said her son arrived home at about 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He gathered some things and took off in a van.

"He was bleeding good. It was leaving drops," his mother said. "He said he had to go away."

Police issued a public bulletin saying a man allegedly assaulted an officer and was considered armed and dangerous. The public was warned not to approach the white Econoline police van he was in.

He was found just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 15 on a highway near Lake Manitoba First Nation, about 100 kilometres north of St. Laurent.

Irene Saunders, the mother of Bill Saunders, says her son was a good kid despite his run-ins with the law. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Saunders was shot and killed when police tried to arrest him, RCMP said.

Despite Saunders' run-ins with the law, including a vehicle chase in March 2017 in which he evaded capture, his mother said he was "a good kid."

"He did wrong choices and all, but … he always wanted to help others," she said. "Sometimes some bad choices, I guess, but he did try."

HIs girlfriend was one month pregnant at the time of his death.