Mayor Brian Bowman tried to check off one of his 2014 campaign pledges by endorsing a Winnipeg Transit Wi-Fi pilot project.

A request to spend $300,000 in leftover cash from 2016 on a one-year pilot project that would offer free Wi-Fi on 12 buses will be considered by council's innovation committee on Friday.

The cash comes from the unspent balance of last year's innovation capital fund, a pot of money set aside for projects that employ new technology or make city processes more efficient.

On Monday morning, as a report recommending the project was made public, the mayor's office endorsed the plan in a news release. Bowman promised during the 2014 election campaign to offer free Wi-Fi on buses.

The request will not compete with other proposals that go before council's innovation committee on Friday in a meeting that resembles the format of reality TV show Dragon's Den.

Once a year, councillors on the innovation committee listen to proposals from city departments interested in accessing $1 million worth of funds set aside in the innovation capital fund.

On Friday, the committee will consider 16 new pitches with requests for funds totalling almost $1.9 million. The pitches include:

$390,000 for creating a lane-closure app and website.

$160,000 to create an alarm-permit management system.

$150,000 to create a 311 chatbot.

$43,000 to create interactive software for public engagement.

$40,000 to valuate city assets properly for potential sponsorship.

$37,000 to buy a drone to identify places for the insect-control branch to apply larvicides.

$37,000 to investigate the potential for solar power cells on the south side of Pan Am Pool.

$37,000 to investigate heat recovery at the St. James pool and ice rink.

$12,000 to buy a thermal imager for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone.

$10,000 to continue composting at city hall.

The committee can accept or reject any of the pitches.