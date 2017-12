A man was arrested after an inmate stabbed another inmate with a toothbrush Saturday in Brandon.

Police said they were called to the Brandon Correctional Centre Dec. 23 in the evening after reports of an assault. They said the first inmate used a "modified toothbrush" to stab another inmate, who ended up with three small puncture wounds.

The injured man was treated for his stab wounds.

The inmate, 27, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a weapon and breaching an undertaking.