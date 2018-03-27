Inmate claims corrections staff pushed him down a stairwell

A former inmate of Headingley Correctional Centre is suing the Manitoba government and five corrections officers for serious injuries he sustained after staff allegedly pushed him down a jail stairwell.

Michael Joseph Haywood, 29, alleges four corrections staff entered his dorm on April 5, 2016 and ordered him to kneel and put his hands behind his back. It's alleged he complied, according to court documents.

The statement of claim says the officers then applied "physical force" to pull him to his feet to handcuff him at which point he stumbled. It's alleged Haywood was then held to the floor and pepper-sprayed.

The lawsuit goes on to say Haywood was escorted from the dorm to a stairwell where he was allegedly "shoved down a flight of stairs" by four corrections staff.

Haywood's lawyer Martin Pollock said his client sustained serious injuries, including the loss of three teeth, a skull and forehead laceration, scarring, seizures and a concussion. Court documents state he also had to undergo surgery for a catheter.

"Even though they're inmates and even though they're in [custody] for antisocial activities, they're still accorded decent care, decent treatment, and that's what this is going to address," Pollock said.

Pollock said his client was transported to Grace hospital where he spent five days recovering.

Alleged abuse continued in hospital

The lawsuit claims the abuse continued in hospital where Haywood was being guarded by another corrections officer.

Pollock said Haywood had a strap around his head and was attached to a gurney.

It's alleged the officer, without justification or consent, applied "excessive force" to Haywood's head by "deliberately cinching and re-cinching a strap tightly around his head" to hurt him.

The lawsuit alleges the five unnamed corrections officers acted in a "high-handed, arrogant and malicious manner."

None of the allegations has not been proven in court and CBC News has reached out to Manitoba Justice for comment.

Haywood is seeking unspecified damages for the injuries he endured, Pollock said.

"There are certain duties that are owed by corrections officers and the government of Manitoba to make sure [inmates] are properly treated," Pollock said. "Duties to protect inmates from threat of endangerment and bodily harm, not to expose them to hazards, not to use excessive force ... so these are duties which the plaintiff will argue that were breached."

Haywood, who was in custody on drug-related offences, is now an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice, in an email, said the province has not yet been formally served with a statement of claim. "Once that happens, we will review to determine the province's position.

"Since this is an ongoing matter, we are unable to comment further."