Information Radio - Winnipeg

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 6:00 AM CT

Information Radio - Winnipeg0:00

Winnipeg Morning show

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Altona
Deerwood
Gretna
Melita
Morden
Morris
Pilot Mound
Turtle Mountain (Provincial Park)
Winkler

Tuesday

Chance of flurries

-18°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-18°C

Thursday

Sunny

-13°C

Friday

Periods of snow

-6°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-9°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage