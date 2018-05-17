For newcomers to the music scene, just being nominated at the Indigenous Music Awards can already be a win. Being nominated for the awards means their name and their music is making it to the big stage.

Yellowsky, is a Cree and Chilean artist from Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan. He uses his diverse background to create "a fusion," as he calls it.

"I came from singing, to rapping, to all of a sudden I'm doing reggae and now it's a mixture of reggae and hip hop," said Yellowsky who was nominated for Best New Artist.

Jayli and Hayden Wold are also newcomers to the awards. The married couple make up the duo Once A Tree which is nominated for Best Electronic Album.

Quantum Tangle have been making a name for themselves the past couple of years. The 2016 Juno Award winners combine the diverse backgrounds of Inuit artist Tiffany Ayalik and Metis and Anishinaabe artist Greyson Gritt, to create their music.

"It's folk and blues with a dash of electronic synth," says Gritt, who with Ayalik is nominated for Best Pop Album.

Each of these nominated artists use their different histories, backgrounds and cultures to create their music and tell their stories.

Once a Tree

Jayli and Hayden Wolf met and fell in love in 2012. Both raised as Jehovah's Witnesses, they decided to leave the religion and their communities at the same time. It was a move they both agree was right for them, but leaving their friends and family and the community they always knew wasn't easy.

"It was like restarting life," said Hayden. "Everything we ever knew was in that religion.

"Everything we were taught was a lie essentially, so coming out of that and losing your family and all of your friends and learning that everything you've ever known is a very conditional love … it was like a death," said Jayli.

Having each other as a support system was important and they bonded over their similar upbringings.

It was a struggle, but the change was a great time for the couple. "Being open to this new world where Jayli and I could really pursue what we loved and not feel guilty about it was really a special time for us," said Hayden.

Yellowsky wasn't sure about pursuing a music career because he didn't know how to play any instruments.

"That's why I didn't make music because I didn't play an instrument. I felt like I was not as good as anybody," he said.

When Yellowsky was growing up, the struggle he felt wasn't just his. He was raised by his mother, a residential school survivor and his aunties who were also residential school survivors.

But he had to watch his mom heal from the trauma she suffered through while in the school.

"I grew up with that struggle, but lots of love," he said.

Although his mother was working through her own trauma, she never let her son believe he couldn't make it in music.

"She gave me that strength," he said.

Yellowsky

He said his mom told him he had two options: stay wounded or get up and make something out of his life.

Growing up, he sang along with Spanish music. He knew he loved to sing, but without an instrument he didn't think music would work for him, until he heard rap music.

"As soon as I seen a rapper, I was like yo that's what I want to do," he said.

"Then I started rapping and it was easier. It was easier than singing, I thought for myself, because it was like poetry in motion," said Yellowsky.

Since Jayli and Hayden met, they haven't given up on their music, it's their dream.

"We were going to do music and it's sort of just been something we're not giving up on, this is our dream," said Jayli.

"Music has always been something I wanted to do ever since I was a little girl but I knew it was something I could never fully pursue [while being a Jehovah's Witness]," said Jayli.

"I always used music as a coping thing where I could just express myself, I'm not always the best at expressing myself but to write it out and pour your soul into lyrics and a melody is really healing for me," said Hayden.

Quantum Tangle is helping to create get more Indigenous voices in music. Their songs often discuss Indigenous injustices. Both Gritt and Ayalik grew up hearing about these issues and as they got older they knew it was important to talk about them.

"These are things that we reflect on and talk about everyday, these are things that are super important to us, so when you have the gift of singing and storytelling," said Gritt.

"I think it means that you have the responsibility to really think about what it is you're going to say and what you're going to share and reflect about the ways in which you want to impact society."

Quantum Tangle

Ayalik and Gritt use their histories and backgrounds when creating music. It's something Gritt feels is important, especially for Ayalik who's a throat singer.

"Throat singing was outlawed and made to be illegal and it was turned into this shameful thing," said Gritt.

Throat singing has become more popular in recent years, bringing international attention to northern Canadian communities.

For Jayli, she's still learning about her First Nations heritage. She is Saulteau, from Saulteau First Nation in northern British Columbia. But that was a side of her heritage that she didn't always know.

"I think it's really changed my perspective because … I've been really getting more educated on the history of this country and just understanding the struggle and the plight that Indigenous people are going through," she said.

She now has plans to visit her home community to meet with the rest of her family and learn more about her community and culture.

Ayalik and Gritt know the importance of teaching the culture. Doing workshops with youth to talk about learning the culture, language and history, but also showing the youth that they're both successful and happy Indigenous artists who are using their own cultures and histories to tell stories.

"It's ultimately more representation and when you have more representation and people can see themselves in those positions the more you see people being able to take the stage, take the mic, take up space," said Gritt.