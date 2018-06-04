Independent Investigation Unit investigates after alleged assault by off-duty police officer

Manitoba's police watchdog has taken over an investigation into an alleged assault by an off-duty police officer after the Winnipeg Police Service determined the accuser may have sustained permanent hearing loss.

​The Independent Investigation Unit is taking the lead on the investigation into the incident, in which a 32-year-old man says he was assaulted by an off-duty officer on March 27, 2017.

The Winnipeg Police Service advised the unit of the incident on April 10, 2018, shortly after it said it received a complaint from the 32-year-old man.

The man said he was punched and kneed by an off-duty police officer during the course of an arrest, causing a number of head injuries.

The man was subsequently released with no charges and sought medical attention.

The Independent Investigation Unit had been monitoring the Winnipeg Police Service investigation, but was bound to take over when the investigation determined the man may have sustained permanent hearing loss.

Hearing loss is defined as a serious injury under Manitoba regulations, which means the unit — which investigates all serious incidents involving provincial police officers — is mandated to investigate.

The unit said no further details will be released at this time because the matter remains under investigation.