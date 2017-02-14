A man died after getting into a struggle with Winnipeg police on Sunday night.

Officers visited a Garden City home after receiving reports of a disturbance in the late evening.

A man said he wanted another man removed from the residence, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

"Upon arrival, a struggle ensued and the male was taken into custody. Subsequently, Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services was contacted and the male was transported by ambulance to Seven Oaks Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the release says.

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating and will request a civilian monitor because there was a fatality.