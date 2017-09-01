In pictures: Manitoba First Nation wildfire evacuations
Wasagamack, Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point First Nations evacuated in hellish conditions
CBC News Posted: Sep 01, 2017 9:35 AM CT Last Updated: Sep 01, 2017 9:35 AM CT
An estimated 3,700 people were forced to leave three Manitoba First Nations this week due to a forest fire that has since covered a wooded area about half the size of Winnipeg.
- 'We didn't bring anything': Manitoba forest fire evacuees arrive in Brandon
- Kids panic during nighttime evacuation of Manitoba First Nation
- 'I didn't really want to come out': Hundreds of First Nations forest fire evacuees arrive in Winnipeg
People from Wasagamack First Nation, Garden Hill First Nation and St. Theresa Point First Nation fled to southern Manitoba this week as a wildfire encroached on their communities.
The hurried rush to get people to safety began Tuesday afternoon with boat evacuations that saw about 2,000 Wasagamack residents head to St. Theresa Point to catch flights.
The boats shuttled people to the community late into the night.
Evacuees stayed in school gyms and at the St. Theresa Point airport, some for more than a day, before making their way south.
The Canadian Forces flew two Hercules airplanes filled with displaced residents to Winnipeg starting Thursday morning and continued throughout the day.
About 2,500 people had been flown to Winnipeg and Brandon by Thursday night.
About 1,000 cots were set up on the third floor of downtown Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre. The space filled up Thursday night.
The Winnipeg Soccer North indoor complex was set up as a second shelter in Winnipeg.
Weather forecasts project rain could be headed to the fire zone this weekend.
Meanwhile, the firefight continues.
