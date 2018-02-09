Winnipeg police have charged a man with impaired driving after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a Winnipeg Transit bus early Thursday.

The bus was heading south on John Forsyth Road when it was hit by a westbound truck on Warde Avenue around 6:45 a.m., police said.

The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup and his female passenger were taken to hospital in unstable condition. Both have since been upgraded to stable condition.

A Winnipeg Transit bus and pickup truck crashed around 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the city's St. Vital neighbourhood. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police say they suspect the 29-year-old driver of the truck had been drinking. He refused a breathalyzer, they said.

He is charged with drive while ability impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6271.