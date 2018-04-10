Surveillance cameras helped Winnipeg raise awareness about illegal dumping — but didn't stop all violators

The use of surveillance cameras to fight illegal dumping has yielded mixed results in Winnipeg.

The city set aside $54,000 in 2016 to set up closed-circuit cameras at illegal-dumping trouble spots. In a report to council's innovation committee, bylaw enforcement manager Winston Yee says the pilot project has been neither a huge success nor a failure.

"Results from cameras at known hot spots are mixed. Some areas continue to be impacted by illegal dumping while others have seen no further illegal dumping and/or have led to charges," Yee wrote in the report, which goes before the city's innovation committee on Monday.

As of March 8, the cameras led to 103 investigations, half of which could not be substantiated. Another 15 are under investigation and 34 resulted in some form of enforcement, including $16,800 worth of fines, Yee said.

The report cites media publicity about the program as a greater success, partly because it increased awareness about illegal dumping and partly because it saved the city $30,000 in print newspaper advertising.