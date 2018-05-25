Skip to Main Content
Winnipegger busted in northwestern Ontario with $67K in illegal smokes

Winnipegger busted in northwestern Ontario with $67K in illegal smokes

A Winnipeg man has been charged with illegally trafficking tobacco after being caught in northwestern Ontario with $67,000 worth of cigarettes in his vehicle.

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 1,350 cartons of unmarked cigarettes

Ontario Provincial Police based in Dryden, Ont., pulled over a Winnipeg man west of Ignace with a big cache of illegal cigarettes in his vehicle. (File photo/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the man at 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a traffic offence on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ignace, Ont., about 380 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Inside the vehicle, police found 27 cases — or 1,350 cartons — of unmarked cigarettes, worth an estimated $67,000. 

The 56 year-old Winnipegger was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

