Winnipegger busted in northwestern Ontario with $67K in illegal smokes

A Winnipeg man has been charged with illegally trafficking tobacco after being caught in northwestern Ontario with $67,000 worth of cigarettes in his vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the man at 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a traffic offence on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ignace, Ont., about 380 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Inside the vehicle, police found 27 cases — or 1,350 cartons — of unmarked cigarettes, worth an estimated $67,000.

The 56 year-old Winnipegger was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

More from CBC Manitoba