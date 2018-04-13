Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man Tasered, fell down stairs during arrest

The unit that looks into serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba is investigating after a man was injured during his arrest in Winnipeg this week.

Police were called to an apartment block on Agnes Street Wednesday with a report of a man who was agitated and threatening others, according to a Friday news release from the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit.

The man was armed with a hammer and resisted arrest, police say.

According to police, officers used a Taser to shock the man, who subsequently fell down a flight of stairs.

The man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with possible fractures to his neck and spine.

He was released after roughly 12 hours in hospital and processed on criminal charges.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

The investigation unit says no further details will be provided as the investigation is ongoing.

