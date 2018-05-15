Police watchdog investigating after man's arm fractured

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba will examine the circumstances surrounding a man whose upper arm was fractured during his interaction with Winnipeg police.

Police officers visited a St. Boniface residence on Monday regarding a man who was in breach of a court order, according to IIU.

The man was unco-operative with police, the news release said. His left upper arm was fractured while officers tried to apply handcuffs.

The victim was taken to Health Sciences Centre. An x-ray confirmed he had a fractured humerus.

The injury is deemed serious enough under IIU regulations that an investigation from the agency is mandated.

IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.