Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation of domestic abuse by an RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba received a complaint about the officer on Aug. 31, according to a news release sent on Wednesday.

The complaint involves a male officer and a relative.

Although the allegations didn't suggest that someone was injured, the IIU civilian director decided it was in the public interest to investigate, the release said.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.