Members of Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit are on on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in the Maples neighbourhood.

Independent Investigation Unit interviewing neighbours on Madrigal Close where officer stabbed, man fatally shot by police Saturday #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/njQBm5Ecly — @brycehoye

Police were called to a house on Madrigal Close at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. That's when, according to Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray, a man at the house stabbed one officer in the upper body before being shot by another.

The 35-year-old officer who was stabbed was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable. The 33-year-old man who was shot has since died.

Murray said police "have attended that house in the past for this individual … we will say that this individual was known to police."

In a media release, police said they had reported the incident to the IIU.

In a release sent Sunday afternoon the IIU asked "witnesses or other individuals who may have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060."

The IIU also said they have asked the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor.