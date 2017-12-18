Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man's jaw was broken during an arrest.

Winnipeg police were called to a report of a break and enter in progress on Arthur Street in the Exchange District on Sunday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Monday.

A 25-year-old man was resisting arrest when officers used force to take him into custody, according to the release.

The man was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and other fractures.

Police notified the IIU about the incident on the same day and because it was serious injuries, IIU is mandated to investigate, the release said.

The IIU investigates serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers.