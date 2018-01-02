Two Winnipeg police officers will not be charged after an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog into an arrest captured on video showing an officer punching a man in handcuffs.

Police were pulling over a vehicle near the intersection of McGregor Street and Magnus Avenue on Nov. 22, 2016, when a man got out of the vehicle and ran away, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Tuesday.

Two officers chased the man and after a struggle got him in handcuffs, IIU said.

At the time, a witness shared a 20-second cellphone video with CBC News and said the man was handcuffed when officers punched him before putting him in to a police cruiser.

Once at the police station, the man said he was dizzy and there was a pain in his head, IIU said. He was taken to hospital before being released back into police custody.

Although there were no serious injuries, IIU's civilian director Zane Tessler determined it would be in the public interest to investigate and determine whether the officers used excessive force during the arrest, the news release said.

Police watchdog investigators interviewed the person who recorded the video, paramedics and other officers who saw what happened. They also went through the video and the man's medical reports, IIU said.

The completed investigation was sent to Crown prosecutors, who informed the IIU there was "no reasonable likelihood either officer would be convicted of a criminal code offence," the news release said. Based on that, IIU said the officers would not face charges.

Since the man who was arrested is still facing charges, IIU said the full report would be released when he has gone through the courts.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.