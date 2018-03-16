The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating an incident in which a man suffered a broken rib during an arrest by RCMP in northern Manitoba.

Officers were called to remove an intoxicated man from a residence in Thompson on March 13 but the man resisted attempts to be handcuffed, according to a Friday news release from the IIU.

After fighting off the officers' attempts to handcuff him, the man ran off. The officers found him shortly after but he continued to resist them, the IIU release stated.

Eventually the man was taken into custody. While in jail, he complained of sore ribs and was taken to Thompson General Hospital where it was determined he had a broken rib.

"As this is a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU is mandated to investigate," the news release states. "Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be provided at this time."

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.