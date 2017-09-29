Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a Winnipeg police officer after an allegation the officer used excessive force during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy.

The incident happened on Aug. 7, but it didn't come to the attention of the Winnipeg Police Service until this week. The WPS immediately notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the IIU said in a news release Friday.

It was not considered a serious injury as defined by the investigation unit's regulations, the IIU said in its release, but the civilian director decided it would be in the public interest to investigate.

The IIU is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.