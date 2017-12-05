A Manitoba RCMP officer has been cleared of domestic assault allegations.

The province's Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has concluded its investigation, stating in a new release there is no evidence an assault occurred.

The investigation was launched after a complaint was made by a third party about an alleged incident on Aug. 31 as well as on other dates. The complaint involved a male officer and a relative.

Although there was no allegation of injury, the IIU decided it was in the public interest to investigate the claims.

The alleged victim denied being assaulted and denied telling the original complainant about any violent acts by the officer, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said.