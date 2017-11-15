Several crashes were reported in southern Manitoba and a number of school divisions cancelled classes as icy roads created dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

Temperatures climbed above zero on Tuesday and left streets wet and messy, but it all froze overnight as temperatures dropped, making things extremely slippery on Wednesday.

City of Winnipeg crews are out salting Priority 1 streets (major routes) and will then switch to Priority 2 streets (collector roads and bus routes).

Icy roads have prompted several Manitoba schools divisions to cancel bus service or classes for Wednesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Schools in the following divisions are closed:

Lord Selkirk School Division

Sunrise School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Evergreen School Division

Interlake School Division

In the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine, Aurè​le-Lemoine and Saint-Georges schools are closed, and buses are not running to École Jours de Plaine.

Classes are on at Calvin Christian Schools in Winnipeg but the buses to bring in rural students are not operating.