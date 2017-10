Part of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Manitoba was closed Monday morning after two semis jackknifed.

The big rigs blocked the westbound lanes near the intersection with Highway 16, just west of Portage la Prairie, around 9 a.m.

The scene was cleared just before 11 a.m. but RCMP were still warning drivers about the slippery conditions.

There are reports of vehicles sliding into ditches at several places in southern Manitoba, RCMP said.