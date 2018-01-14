This was one yoga class where you could not only catch your breath but you could see it, too.

About a dozen people took part in ice yoga at Winnipeg's FortWhyte Alive nature centre late Sunday morning, as temps dipped to –15 C and the winds gusted up to 60 km/h.

Yoga teacher Ashley Bourgeois called the weather "pretty sweet."

"We'll actually be able to take a really good shavasana," said Bourgeois before the event, referring to a pose where people lie down flat on their backs at the end of every class. "We'll be able to sit and enjoy in meditation. If it's colder, we tend to do a lot more muscle building — heat-building work."

Participants did the 45-minute class on the lake behind the information centre. Bundled up in layers and on their mats, people were led through poses while the wind blew on the ice.

"The odd time you would hear the ice cracking underneath — that was, uh, that was pretty cool to hear, kind of a little scary at first," said Angela Skoga.

Ashley Bourgeois taught an ice yoga class at FortWhyte Alive on Sunday. (CBC)

Skoga and her friend Corrina Derewianchuk, both from Morris, Man., said they loved the experience.

"And just the stillness of everything — just being outside to listen to the wind and feel the snow on your face as it's coming down — it was really, really, it was great," said Derewianchuk.

Bourgeois said she was pleased with the turnout.

"Actually, I was so surprised. I knew people in Winnipeg loved winter, I didn't know we'd get the response that we got," said Bourgeois. "We are a very unique community, we're a community that we make the best out of everything. Whether it's –40 or –15 with snow, you'll see a positive attitude through and through. We take advantage of the fact that we live in a place of four seasons — four climates.

Corrina Derewianchuk and Angela Skoga said they would do another class, given the opportunity. (CBC)

"There's this nature of your body to close up, to hold heat in when you get into the cold," added Bourgeois. "Breath can help with that and movement can help with that, to help build that internal heat so we're not tightening up."

The weather didn't seem to affect anyone negatively, although Derewianchuk said there were some giggles as people attempted poses with several layers of snow gear on.

"I'd come again."

The event was a prequel to the Fire + Ice yoga fundraising event happening at FortWhyte Alive in Feburary.