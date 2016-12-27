The owner of a brand-new Manitoba business said he's devastated after someone stole a 360-kilogram ice fishing shack from its spot on Lake Winnipeg where fishers could rent it out.

Curtis Beyak, co-owner of Lake Winnipeg Ice Fishing Shack Rentals, said he noticed one of his five ice fishing shacks was missing on Christmas Eve — just a week after the business's grand opening on Dec. 17.

"I'm still in disbelief, shock still. It's very disappointing that someone would go and do such a thing," Beyak said on Tuesday.

The business is located on Sunset Beach on Lake Winnipeg, about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Curtis Beyak said an ice fishing shack similar to this one was stolen on Christmas Eve. (Facebook)

The 2½ metre by 2½ metre shack was apparently lifted right off the holding blocks underneath, which Beyak said the thief left behind.

"It's pretty brazen to go up and hook up to a shack that weighs about 800 pounds," Beyak said. "It wouldn't have been something that could've been done in a minute or two."

Shacks built by hand

Beyak and his business partner built all the shacks by hand over the summer, he said, but it's not feasible for them to build another one right now. Each shack is valued at about $2,500.

Without the fifth shack, he said the business has had to reschedule bookings and can't bring in as many customers.

"I don't really know what the possibilities are of recovering it. Obviously we'd like nothing more than to find it," he said.

The business is running a recovery contest on social media offering rewards for information that locates the shack, and Beyak said he's been receiving an outpouring of support from ice fishers around the province.

Beyak said fishers tend to "flock together" in times of need.

"I've noticed the fishing community is very tight so when something like this happens, the fishermen and women really pull together," he said.

"That's what's kind of keeping us going through this tough time."