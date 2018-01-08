Linebacker Ian Wild has inked a one-year contract to stay with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 27-year-old star linebacker from Pittsburgh was set to become a free agent in February.

Wild has spent the past five seasons with Winnipeg, minus a few months in 2015 when he was on the roster of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 52 regular-season CFL games he has recorded 233 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, eight sacks, one interception, two defensive touchdowns and eight forced fumbles.

He missed 13 games last season due to injury but recorded 14 defensive tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in five games.