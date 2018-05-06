Hymn Sing alumni looking for people to join chorus for reunion in Winnipeg

Choristers from long-time-running CBC show Hymn Sing are planning a reunion in Winnipeg this summer. And even if you weren't part of the cast, you're invited too.

C​​BC Hymn Sing, which was taped in Winnipeg, was one of the longest running national Canadian TV musical shows — running from 1965 to 1996 on CBC.

John Nelson, who now lives in Regina, was on the show from 1968 to 1974. He says the upcoming reunion and concert is a way for people who were involved in the show to get closure.

CBC Hymn Sing from 1970 4:28 "After 30 years … the show wasn't being renewed, and there was no opportunity to say farewell to a really strong, I guess you'd say, fan belt of support," Nelson said.

He says the show had about 400 different choristers in its 30 years, but its reach was far wider than that.

"Fifty years after the fact, people still recall Hymn Sing and what it offered to them at the time," Nelson said.

Carol Nowell is a former chorister who joined the show in its founding year and another reunion organizer.

"Anyone I mention it to today, they say, 'Oh yes, we used to listen to that all the time. We watched it before dinner on Sunday when the family got together,'" she said.

An archival photo of choristers performing in a 1970 episode of CBC Hymn Sing. (CBC)

"People seemed to attach themselves to the different singers that they heard on the program. They knew you and they knew you were going to be there every Sunday," she said.

Nelson said during his time on Hymn Sing the program's ratings would occasionally surpass NHL telecasts and national news.

"We were on the growing edge of what they would call contemporary Christian music at the time, the choruses, the songs. We did Beatles numbers, 'Let it Be', we did Paul Simon's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'," Nelson said.

Former members of the CBC Hymn Sing chorus are invited to join a reunion for the weekend of August 24 to 26.

There will also be a concert performance open to the public where fans of Hymn Sing will have an opportunity to meet their favourite choristers.

For more information about the planned reunion coming up in August you can go to the Hymn Sing Reunion Facebook page.