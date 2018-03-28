Power out in east Winnipeg, police direct traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard

If your drive includes a trip down Lagimodiere Boulevard, expect delays Wednesday morning.

Manitoba Hydro says a "significant outage" is affecting up to 6,700 customers in the area and traffic lights are out on Lagimodiere Boulevard between Maginot Street and Dugald Road.

A power outage has left the lights out on Lagimodiere Boulevard between Maginot Street and Dugald Road for the morning commute Wednesday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says the problem was caused by a pole-top fire at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Betournay Street.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Our crews are responding to major outages in east Winnipeg. A number of traffic lights are out or flashing. Please drive safely & treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop. We thank you for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/NkxbbWQYPu">pic.twitter.com/NkxbbWQYPu</a> —@manitobahydro

Winnipeg police are on scene directing traffic and Owens says Hydro crews are working to restore power.

More from CBC Manitoba: