Power out in east Winnipeg, police direct traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard

If your drive includes a trip down Lagimodiere Boulevard, expect delays Wednesday morning.

Hydro crews work to restore power

Lachlan Mabon, 2, ate his breakfast by candle light in Norwood Flats Wednesday morning due to a power outage in east Winnipeg that is affecting up to 6,700 customers, according to Manitoba Hydro. (Submitted by Joel Mabon)

Manitoba Hydro says a "significant outage" is affecting up to 6,700 customers in the area and traffic lights are out on Lagimodiere Boulevard between Maginot Street and Dugald Road.

A power outage has left the lights out on Lagimodiere Boulevard between Maginot Street and Dugald Road for the morning commute Wednesday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says the problem was caused by a pole-top fire at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Betournay Street.

Winnipeg police are on scene directing traffic and Owens says Hydro crews are working to restore power.

