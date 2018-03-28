Power out in east Winnipeg, police direct traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard
Hydro crews work to restore power
If your drive includes a trip down Lagimodiere Boulevard, expect delays Wednesday morning.
Manitoba Hydro says a "significant outage" is affecting up to 6,700 customers in the area and traffic lights are out on Lagimodiere Boulevard between Maginot Street and Dugald Road.
Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says the problem was caused by a pole-top fire at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Betournay Street.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Our crews are responding to major outages in east Winnipeg. A number of traffic lights are out or flashing. Please drive safely & treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop. We thank you for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/NkxbbWQYPu">pic.twitter.com/NkxbbWQYPu</a>—@manitobahydro
Winnipeg police are on scene directing traffic and Owens says Hydro crews are working to restore power.
