The power is back on for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers living in northeastern Manitoba, who had been without heat for nearly 12 hours after the lights went out early Friday morning.

The power outage, which started around 5:30 a.m., left roughly 3,000 Hydro customers without power in Oxford House, Red Sucker Lake, Gods River, Gods Lake Narrows, St. Theresa Point, Wasagamack and Garden Hill.

A tweet from Manitoba Hydro earlier in the day showed the affected area.

#mboutage Gods River, Red Sucker Lake, Gods Lake Narrow, St Theresa Point, Wasagamack, Garden Hill: crews are flying over 150km of lines to determine the issue. About 3,000 customers affected. No estimated time of restoration yet — thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/G1zZvsxzGW — @manitobahydro

Manitoba Hydro says power was restored to all communities by shortly after 5 p.m.

After several hours without heat, water or sewer service as a result of the outage, at least four of the communities — Wasagamack, Garden Hill, Red Sucker Lake and St. Theresa Point — had started to plan immediate evacuations with the help of the Canadian Red Cross.

A Red Cross spokesperson says those evacuations have now been cancelled.

#mboutage Gods River, Red Sucker Lake, Gods Lake Narrow, St Theresa Point, Oxford House, Wasagamack, Garden Hill: all restored. Thank you very much for your patience. Cause of the outage was a transformer problem. If you're still out, let us know here: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 — @manitobahydro

Hydro crews spent the first part of the day flying over 150 kilometres of transmission line looking for the cause of the outage, but after no obvious faults were seen from the air, crews began the tedious task of checking every individual substation to isolate the problem, says Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell.

The outage was eventually traced to a problem in a transformer at the Gods Lake station.