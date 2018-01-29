Manitoba Hydro told about 500 customers without power to find a safe place to spend the night late Monday.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said a defective transformer in the Birds Hill area cut off power to about 690 customers earlier in the day.

The outage left hundreds of customers without heat for the entire day Monday. Crews were able to slowly restore service late in the evening to some but as of just after 9:30 p.m., 100 customers were still without power in the Birds Hill area. Owen said the hope was to have the power back on before midnight.

Brent Imlah lives in St. Clements on Highway 44 and had been without power from about 6 a.m. Monday morning till just before 9 p.m.

'Seems pretty pathetic': Resident

"The fridge is already getting warm on the inside, so I got my generator going and got some temporary heat going in there."

Imlah said he phoned his buddies to borrow generators that are being used to help keep some of his elderly neighbours warm.

He wasn't happy with Hydro's handling of the situation and questioned why it would take until morning for the problem to be fixed. Hydro originally said it was unlikely the power would be restored before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Brent Imlah, a St. Clements resident, has been without power since early Monday. He's using generators to help keep some of his elderly neighbours warm. (Brent Imlah/Submitted)

"It seems pretty pathetic."

Owen said Hydro understands the frustration from customers like Imlah and how disruptive this situation is.

"We have called in additional staff to resolve this situation as quickly and as safely as possible."

Janet Hamel and her family live between Oakbank and Lockport. Their home lost power at 9:30 a.m.

Monday night, they were waiting to see if a family member could bring them a generator and a shop heater. "Or if we're gonna go to that person's house for the night and cross our fingers that everything's good on the home front while we're gone," Hamel said.

'Kids are seeing it as an adventure'

They shut off the water so the pipes won't freeze, but her kids' fish and lizard could be in trouble if the power stays out.

The chickens in their barn were herded into the insulated coop area to huddle together for the night.

"The kids are seeing it as an adventure. They think it's just like camping, just a little colder," she said as they drew by candlelight after a game of hide-and-seek in the dark. "Definitely making the best of it.

"I just hope that everybody has a place to go tonight if they don't have a way to keep their house warm and that we have power by morning."