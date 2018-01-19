Hydro contractor's employee who died on the job was a hard worker with a big heart, brother says

Todd Maytwayashing, who died on the job with a Manitoba Hydro contractor in northern Manitoba this week, should be remembered for his dedication to his work, his brother says.

"I'd just like him to be known for the hard worker that he was. He was a hard worker and he was willing to get the job done no matter what it took," Preston Swan said Friday.

Todd Maytwayashing, 22, died on Wednesday after being hit by a falling piece of steel as he secured a load onto a semi-trailer. The incident happened at a marshalling yard near Gillam, Man., about 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Maytwayashing, who was from Lake Manitoba First Nation, was working for Forbes Brothers at the time. The firm was hired by Manitoba Hydro to build a transmission line connecting the under-construction Keeyask Generating Station to the existing Radisson Converter Station near Gillam.

"It's not easy losing a loved one so suddenly," Swan said. "Obviously we're all devastated and still in shock about losing my brother, and coping with it as best we can."

Swan said his brother meant a lot to his community and the surrounding area, which he travelled widely to play hockey and baseball. He's also been dispatched throughout the province for Forbes.

"Todd was a very good man. He was an extremely hard worker, you know; he took pride in his job," Swan said.

"If you needed anything, he was the type of guy to be right there and help you out, you know? He couldn't say no. He had a big heart."

The community is still reeling from the loss, Swan said. He described the mood as sad and sombre.

"It's very hard because he was a very active member of the community and sports community around our First Nation," Swan said. "A lot of the young people are feeling it."