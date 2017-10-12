The lights went out across downtown Winnipeg just after 7 p.m. Thursday, but were back on by 8:10 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro said in an email to CBC that the outage was planned. It was supposed to take place from 5-5:30 p.m. but was delayed to 7 p.m. and then 7:15 p.m.

The outage affected street lights and traffic lights as well as homes and businesses.

#mboutage West Broadway restored by 8:10 p.m. — @manitobahydro

#mboutage West Broadway crews working to restore quickly and safely. Thanks for your patience. — @manitobahydro

More than 2,800 customers across downtown and West Broadway were affected.

In an email to CBC, a Hydro spokesperson said in addition to being posted to Twitter, information about the outage was also shared via Facebook.

"It was an emergency outage scheduled to repair damaged equipment to avoid a sudden longer outage," said Shawna Zeilstra.