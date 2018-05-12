'Horrendous explosion' knocks out power, traffic lights in River Heights

Winnipeg police were advising caution for anyone driving in River Heights Saturday morning after what one neighbour described as an explosion knocked out traffic lights.

Police tweeted that traffic lights were out on Grant Avenue from Harrow Street to Kenaston Boulevard, and at the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue.

"Please treat any intersection without lights as a 4-way stop. There may be traffic delays in the area," police tweeted.

Manitoba Hydro confirmed a power outage in the River Heights affected nearly 1,400 customers.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We have a report of an underground fault in the River Heights area. 1,373 customers are without service. Crews responding. No estimated time of restoration at this time. <a href="https://t.co/dnsMyBhBV3">https://t.co/dnsMyBhBV3</a> —@manitobahydro

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said they got a report of a manhole cover blown off at 8:30 a.m. in front of 822 Borebank St.

Neighbour Jennifer Perron says she heard a "horrendous explosion" and saw black smoke pouring out of the manhole Saturday morning.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the manhole cover was sitting on the street, broken in half.

Crews were on scene assessing the damage, which is underground. Power was restored to the majority of customers by 11 a.m., said Manitoba Hydro in a tweet, and power for the rest is expected to be restored by noon.