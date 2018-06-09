'Join the fun': Hundreds gather for Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade

Hundreds of people lined the streets in the Maples Saturday for the seventh annual Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade.

The parade featured dozens of floats celebrating music, dance, traditional dress and art, winding its way on Jefferson Avenue to Adsum Drive before ending at the Maples Community Centre.

Celeste Odono said her group, the Pinoy Photographers of Winnipeg, joined the parade to promote the group and hopefully attract new members.

Several companies and groups joined the parade, including Celeste Odono and Louella Realon of the Pinoy Photographers of Winnipeg. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

"We're also trying to encourage all the other Filipino photographers in Winnipeg, particularly, to come and join us," she said.

"Every year, we are just covering the event and we don't join the parade," said Louella Realon. "So this year we have decided to join the parade and join the fun."

A couple dozen floats were in the parade, which went down Jefferson Avenue and Adsum Drive. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

"It was so fun. It was my first time to see this kind of parade," said Maples resident Leni Joseph. "It was amazing, it was awesome.

"We will go down there and check out the foods and whatever is all down there," she added, referring to the festival grounds.

The Filipino Street Festival runs until Sunday at the Maples Community Centre and is free to attend.

Parade participants wave to the many cameras. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)