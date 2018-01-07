Hundreds flooded into The Forks on Sunday as warm weather brought Winnipeggers out of hibernation.

The city saw sunshine and a high of -1 C after weeks of sub-zero temperatures in the double digits.

Cars waited in lineups to park and people were shoulder to shoulder inside The Forks Market, some waiting in line to rent skates for over an hour.

The Red River Mutual Trail was packed with skaters, finally able to make use of the trail without being bundled up in layers.

"I just came out to enjoy the weather and enjoy the nice trail, it's just a really relaxing way to spend a weekend. It's such a great part of winter, being able to skate and enjoy our beautiful city," said Ian Rumbolt.

Ian Rumbolt said the river trail is a great way to see the city and enjoy winter. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Rumbolt wasn't phased by the massive crowds and said it was great to see so many others out enjoying the mild weather.

"It's such a great place for everyone to come together and bond as a city and celebrate when it's not minus 30," he said.

Rumbolt was there with Hailey Campbell and her brother who was visiting from Gimli. They began their trek in Osborne Village and made their way down the Assiniboine River.

"It's really nice, it's actually enjoyable to go outside and have fun," said Campbell.

Hailey Campbell took advantage of the warm weather by skating down the frozen Assiniboine River from Osborne Village to The Forks on Sunday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"It's nice to be able to skate to The Forks and enjoy the things that the local shops have," she said.

Keith Milar seized the opportunity to take four-year-old Gabriel out for a skate.

"It's about time to get some nice weather, been bundled up inside too long," he said.

Keith Milar and four-year-old Gabriel came to check out the ice castles at The Forks and enjoy some skating. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Visitors from Holland take to Winnipeg's trails

Simon Kostar is in Winnipeg with a friend visiting from Holland. The pair wanted to get out and see the city and take the opportunity to ride a fat bike, something they don't have the chance to do back home.

The fat bike gets its name from broad tires that measure about 10 to 12 centimetres in width, and is used to cycle through snow.

"There's almost no snow in Holland, our winter was one day, we had one day of snow that's it," said Kostar.

Simon Kostar is visiting Winnipeg from Holland and says he's always wanted to try out a fat bike. He took one for a spin at The Forks Sunday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

He says Holland has many bike paths and trails, but most of them are paved and don't require a fat bike.

Kostar was glad the weather cooperated to make his bucket-list ride happen. He says the cold temperatures have kept him and his friend doing most of their vacationing indoors.

"Very cold, never had so much cold in Holland, so we stayed a lot inside and played games and watched ice hockey," he said.

The pair met up with Winnipegger and fat bike enthusiast, Tom Kolesnik, to get a guided tour.

Fat biking enthusiast, Tom Kolesnik, took visitors from Holland out for a spin on some nearby trails. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Kolesnik says he was put in touch with the Netherlanders through "a friend of a friend of a friend" and decided to show some Winnipeg hospitality for fellow fat bikers.

He said while the warm weather is great, the cold never stops them.

"Those of us hardcore Manitobans have been out all dressed up with all of our heavy duty gear and balaclavas and we've been riding and actually having a really good time," he said.

He said fat bikers use trails on and along the rivers in the city, as well as venturing to places like Birds Hill Park and FortWhyte Alive to make use of groomed trails.

The warm weather is set to stick around for a couple of days, before turning cold again by the weekend.